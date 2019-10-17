The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Bristol and surrounding areas of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia from 2-9 a.m. Friday.
Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation, the advisory states. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Residents are advised to take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.
This is the region's first frost advisory of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.