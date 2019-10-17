The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Bristol and surrounding areas of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia from 2-9 a.m. Friday.

Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation, the advisory states. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Residents are advised to take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.

This is the region's first frost advisory of the season.

