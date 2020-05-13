BRISTOL, Va. — Two seats on the Bristol Virginia City Council are up for grabs as voters cast absentee ballots or prepare to head to the polls Tuesday.
Postponed two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this election includes seats on the council and two spots on the School Board. The council field includes two incumbents and two men who previously sought the office.
Kevin Mumpower is completing a four-year term after winning as a write-in candidate in 2016. He has served two years as mayor and one year as vice mayor. Councilman Anthony Farnum, 34, is seeking his first elected term after being appointed to fill the unexpired term of former Councilman Doug Fleenor, who resigned in September 2018.
To give readers insight into the candidates, the Bristol Herald Courier asked each the same series of questions about the city, their priorities and stances on issues, including a proposed new elementary school adjacent to Van Pelt Elementary and the proposed casino.
This is the first of two parts. The second is scheduled to appear in Thursday’s edition. Their responses are reprinted here with some editing for space and to keep answers relatively the same length.
1. In your opinion, what is the greatest challenge facing the city, and what steps would you take (or have taken, if an incumbent, to address it?
Farnum: “Bristol has numerous challenges we must face. We cannot kick the can down the road any longer. We have a large amount of debt and everyone knows it. We have budgeted conservatively to ensure that we will make all our debt payments, and at the same time we can put extra monies that we end up with into our savings (the City’s emergency reserve fund). I voted in favor last year to put money into our emergency reserve fund. One of my opponents voted ‘no’ on this.
“We have school buildings that are in disrepair — we must fund our school system and invest in our youth. A citizen of Bristol once said, ‘We need to make sure our children are job ready and not jail ready.’ I have voted consistently to not cut any school funding. I believe this would be a step backwards to reduce the funding to our school system. One of my opponents voted to cut school funding by $300,000 just two short budget cycles ago.”
Mumpower: “Managing the city budgets from 2020 thru 2024 with a debt level that is near the legal maximum, while facing one of the largest tax losses [meals, lodging and sales] in our lifetime due to the CoronaVirus throttling and shutting down many local businesses.”
Pollard: “The biggest issue is probably public relations. The Chamber of Commerce and other organizations work to promote tourism and existing business partners, but past challenges have allowed us to become known for poverty, political infighting, and failed retail — which was heavily due to the political infighting. We need a public relations professional to promote our city, to draw in retail that our primary developer has not been able to complete, to attract manufacturing and to highlight the many attractions in our area that do not have direct financial benefits to businesses. I have worked, both as a member and periodic chair of the Planning Commission and as an active participant with the City Council, to reduce difficulty in working with the city, to simplify compliance with necessary regulations, to create a business-friendly environment that is also friendly to the residents.”
Watts: “Many will tell you the most concerning issue is our debt load but it and many other problems plaguing the city are fundamentally linked to the poverty rate and shrinking population. Bristol Virginia has an average household income of $37,000 versus a state average of $72,000. We have 23.1% of our citizens earning below the poverty rate compared to a national average of 13%.
"As our population shrinks, it forces a larger percentage of the debt on each remaining person. By improving household income you can reduce crime, create a broad tax base capable of handling debt payments, and incentivize people to move back into the area.
"To improve, we have to bring jobs to the area that pay more than minimum wage. We have a unique opportunity to bring in the Hard Rock resort that could add up to 600 jobs with average pay higher than our city household income. This could be the economic stimulus needed to jumpstart our economy but it won’t happen on its own. We can leverage that opportunity into growing the other sectors of our economy and attracting new business.”
2. Please list the three most important actions the City Council should take to improve the city's overall condition and why.
Farnum: “City Council needs to continue to budget conservatively. We have been doing this for several years now and our financial situation has greatly improved from where we were just a few short years ago. We will climb out of the hole we are in if we continue to work hard and stay the course.
"City Council needs to work hand-in-hand with the school board to support our teachers. My wife is a teacher and I have seen firsthand how teachers spend money out of their own pockets for classroom supplies. We need to support our teachers to make sure they have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom.
"City Council needs to be more accessible. We need to listen to the concerns of the citizens when they reach out to us. Everyone should know who their City Councilmen are and councilmen need to be accountable to the citizens we serve.”
Mumpower: “Pay our debt down to less than 75% maximum legal level as step one; then to under 50% as step number two. Use cash for city needed capital purchases, and do not borrow additional funds that add new financing [debt] onto the city. These actions will raise the city’s credit rating for future projects, and reduce the current debt payment burden.
"Addressing the landfill cost issue. Conduct a full business analysis and get citizen and business trash rates back to a reasonable level [$25 to $28 per month] while eliminating the current citizen subsidization of commercial trash haulers from outlying municipalities. This would eliminate a $1 million cost burden from the city’s annual operating budgets.
"Managing the city’s budget and financial position over the next few years, in the midst of a major reduction in tax revenues [sales, meals, and lodging], due to business reduction and closures from the COVID-19 pandemic. The city staff and councils up to now have never experienced a huge reduction in these tax levels. The budgets going forward will be a challenge and we will have to do everything we can to create an environment for small businesses to get back up and running. Pro-business actions including but not limited to reduction of certain fees and taxes, allowing them to return to profitability.”
Pollard: “Hire a separate full-time city manager and city attorney. While Randy Eads has arguably done a good job as city manager, the city attorney duties have fallen short. As one simple example, even while he has been pressing for legislative approval for a casino, he did not follow up on the needed local charter changes — the provisions specific to a casino were passed by the council, but removed by the Senate, and he did not realize this until too late. This leaves us currently with code that forbids all gambling and does not allow for a referendum of the voters.
"Fulfil obligations and act fairly in the interest of the residents where there are no obligations. We have streets that have not been properly marked in decades, leaving them less safe than they should be. We have bus routes that do not operate after hours, leaving them unusable for transportation to and from work. We have historically had issues with trash and garbage being collected on schedule, even while residents are cited for violations.
"Spend wisely rather than spending more. Save up for expenses that can be reasonably anticipated rather than borrowing. All purchases have an expected useful life, and the eventual replacement needs to be budgeted from the time of the initial purchase. The jail was built 50 years ago. If we had budgeted for a useful life of 30 years, and set aside 3% of the cost per year – adjusted annually for changing costs, we would be able to build a new, modern jail for cash.”
Watts: “The city council needs to maintain tight fiscal responsibility. Fiscal responsibility is, however, more than refusing to spend money. It’s about spending what you have effectively. In the past 10 years, we have consistently borrowed from the capital improvements budget to balance the books. This has left us with an aging jail, non-compliant schools and failing infrastructure.
"The city has to be aggressive leveraging some of our newer developments to create opportunities. From the Birthplace of Country Music to the proposed Hard Rock resort, the city has things worth offering. We have to leverage those opportunities for growth.
"As soon as we get to a stable position we have to start reducing the tax rates being charged in the city. It’s crucial that we get back to a growth curve so our tax policy has to encourage that. Both the meals tax and the property tax are set at very high rates and these levels discourage new development for business as well as people moving into the city.”
