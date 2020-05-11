BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol, Virginia voters can choose among four candidates seeking two seats on the City School Board — either by absentee voting or voting on the revised May 19 Election Day.
The election was originally scheduled for May 5, but it was postponed two weeks by Gov. Ralph Northam after the General Assembly rejected his proposal to conduct this election in November but discard absentee votes already cast. Those votes will count and likely play a significant role in the outcome. It is one of more than 100 locality elections occurring across Virginia.
As of Monday, 1,304 absentee ballots have been requested, 224 people have voted in person, and 941 ballots have already been received by mail, according to city General Registrar Penny Limburg.
The field includes one incumbent, former board Chairman Tyrone Foster, who is seeking his fourth consecutive four-year term. He was first elected in 2008. It also includes a former board member in Frank Goodpasture III, who served from 1992 to 2000. Incumbent Ronald Cameron didn’t seek reelection.
Candidate Ginger Fleenor sought but didn’t receive an appointment to fill a City Council vacancy in 2018, but this is her first campaign. Candidate Jean
Mulumba is making his first bid for public office.
To give readers some insight into the candidates and their positions, the Bristol Herald Courier asked all four the same three questions. Their responses are reprinted here, with some editing to keep response lengths about the same. They appear in alphabetical order by the candidate’s last name.
1. In your opinion, what is the greatest challenge facing the city school division, and what would you do (or have done, if incumbent) to address it?
Fleenor: “The biggest issue I see is the financial situation. We need to prioritize the needs versus wants. With this virus came financial loss not only for the school system, but city as well. Considering the city is involved with the school finance, both boards need to work together on this specific issue. I personally want nothing but the best for our children but I do feel like there are certain things that can wait before it enters back into the system, so that the needs can be taken care of before the wants. It is very important that every penny spent is spent wisely.”
Foster: “I believe the challenge has always been and continues to be hiring and retaining the best teachers and staff that we can. As a School Board member this is the first thing we look at when we start a budget. We have great teachers, but we need to continue to work on our scale to make sure that the entry level is competitive with other local divisions and more importantly, to make sure that we take care of our experienced teachers as well so we can keep them. We have made great strides the last four years in doing this and hopefully as our budget allows this will be priority number one.”
Goodpasture: “The greatest challenge for the school division is to have a good working relationship with our funding partner, the City Council. Keep in mind that an individual member has no power unless the School Board is in session. So the Board must make the case that, in the constellation of city assets, having a great school system is foundational for long term economic viability. Educating our children to be productive citizens is a civic and moral responsibility. The city’s financial struggles are well documented and the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown are no help. That said the School Board will have to make adjustments in its budgeting to deal with that reality.”
Mulumba: “Our greatest challenge facing city schools is salaries and benefits for our faculty. They have been taking on additional job duties over the years for the same pay. I would work with the Superintendent and the City Council to find available funding to help give pay increases to the teachers and hourly employees. Also, with community support, I would work with the athletic director to make our athletics self-funding, which would help generate additional revenue within the system.”
2. Please list the three most important actions the School Board should take to improve the school division and why.
Fleenor: “1. Bullying, this is one of the main reasons community members are going from city schools to county schools. It’s extremely crucial that not only disciplinary actions be taken, but resources to help the child figure out why the behavior is happening in the first place. 2. Policies that require chain of command if you will. If someone has an issue regardless of small or large it may be, the board needs to address it. People talk to those they are comfortable with, and it may not be in the order that policy says it should be. 3. Involvement, I truly believe that being on the school board there should be involvement. It’s easy to make policies and decisions, but to truly know and understand how those things can and will impact the school system you should be required to get involved. Talking to the teachers and staff would help give more information into making the right decisions for our children and our communities.”
Foster: “Our school division is very sound however I believe we need to continue to (1) take action for safer and more secure schools and better accessibility. We are currently in the process of securing the entrances to all of our schools by adding secured entry waiting areas and are currently in the process of remodeling bathrooms for accessibility to all students. (2) Continue to make sure that all of our students are on grade level reading by grade three. All of our elementary schools are currently using different strategies besides classroom engagement and the Reading Buddies program helps a lot as well. (3) Expand our career and technical education. We are currently looking to start health sciences and computer programming. On the elementary level we want to provide computer science instruction for every grade.”
Goodpasture: “Far southwestern Virginia is experiencing a steady decline in population which is an impediment in recruiting and retaining business and industry. To stem the decline we must educate and prepare our children for a successful life here at home. The School Board should focus on these three things to ensure we have an over achieving school system to advance children’s success: (1) Continuous improvement and best practices in developing and executing curriculum. (2) Constant efforts to see our children reading by the third grade and possessing written and oral communication skills along with competency in math when they graduate. (3) Advocate locally, with the state, and on the federal level for adequate funding.”
Mulumba: “The poverty mentality needs to be addressed system wide. Some kids are growing up in a poverty environment, but we need to change that mentality to compete. That way those students will work harder in the classroom to change their current situation. Second, we need to focus more on curriculum instead of testing only. So when kids graduate they are proficient in core classes. Passing a test doesn’t mean they understand the curriculum. Last, we have to find ways to generate more pay for teachers. Some are working two jobs to make ends meet. Better pay will allow them to focus even more on our children and not have to worry about going to pull another shift after the school day.
3. What is your position on the proposed new elementary school next to Van Pelt?
Fleenor: “I am against this proposal. First, the finances just aren’t there and the city can’t afford to get into any more debt. It’s still an obligation for the city regardless of how you look at it. Second, safety was an issue. There was never an absolute answer to any of the concerns brought up, (based on what I heard from all the meetings). As a mother, a parent, I want to know every detail and feel comfortable with where I send my children. Lastly, I have found myself asking is this really about a building or some other motive, based on the meetings I have attended the risk is far greater than the reward. Parents that walk their children to school, programs, and activities. How is that going to work? Children that get the time and attention they need, are they still going to get it, if the staff gets cut? The unique programs going on in each building are they going to disappear?”
Foster: “My position is that the children of the city of Bristol Virginia deserve and need a 21st Century school. Many school divisions in the other areas of the Commonwealth have them and our children are not any different. Just compare our test scores. However, the location is the issue. Everyone knows that I am against the location of the school but not the actual building. If property somewhere in a more centralized location would develop then two Pre-K - 5 buildings would be ideal to replace the aging buildings that were erected in 1938 and 1948 and cover accessibility issues.”
Goodpasture: “Three of the [city’s] four elementary school buildings are aging out with electrical, mechanical, asbestos and handicapped accessibility issues. There is no question that a new school is needed. The question is whether the Van Pelt location in the far eastern part of Bristol is the best solution. I have visited all the schools and their respective principals and the majority of the elementary principals favor the Van Pelt proposal. Pricewise the location is favorable since the [city] owns the property; however, I would like the Washington-Lee site revisited. If the existing building can be properly refurbished, with additional square footage along with the required green space, then the central location would be ideal with its accessibility for a large portion of K-5 families.”
Mulumba: “I’m in favor of a new school because our current elementary schools are becoming dilapidated. The new school should be put in a central location that will benefit the kids and families who would be impacted by the closure of their current school. We would also need to utilize the empty schools instead of watching them deteriorate once they are vacant.”
