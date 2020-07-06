BRISTOL, Tenn. — Four residents at the Christian Care Center of Bristol tested positive for COVID-19 after an employee there tested positive, according to Jennifer Skaggs, the Bristol, Tennessee nursing home’s executive director.

Two of the residents are being quarantined and two are being hospitalized, according to a Monday statement from Skaggs. The employee received a positive test result June 25.

Skaggs said the facility’s medical director, Dr. Vivian Clark, is working closely with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department and “following strict Joint Commission, Department of Health and CDC precautions and guidelines.”

“We remain vigilant against this wicked virus afflicting our nation and local community,” Skaggs said. “We covet your prayers and support as we all face this worldwide pandemic.”

