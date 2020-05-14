BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn.—A Virginia woman, formerly of Sullivan County, Tennessee, has been charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services, according to the Office of Inspector General.

Authorities say that when Tasha Testerman, 35, lived in Tennessee, she falsely reported custody of her son in order to obtain TennCare benefits for herself and her child. The misrepresentation resulted in TennCare paying $42,040.21 in fees and claims on their behalf.

“The TennCare program is designed to provide benefits for individuals who rightfully qualify,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “Providing false information about one’s household composition will always be diligently investigated for the purpose of preserving TennCare resources.”

If convicted, Testerman faces 27 years in prison. She is currently being held at the Sullivan County jail.

