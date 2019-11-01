A $3 million class action federal lawsuit has been filed against Sullivan County, Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, Chief Jail Administrator Lee Carswell, former corrections officer Christopher Sabo and other unnamed Sheriff’s Office employees regarding the alleged assault of an inmate last year.
Sabo was charged with assaulting Travis Bellew on Oct. 29, 2018. A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Greeneville earlier this week claims Sabo “without warning or provocation” violently knocked Bellew down to the floor and into a closet, out of camera view. During the altercation, Bellew hit his head on a mop bucket and Sabo beat him “about the head and body with his closed fists,” according to the suit.
