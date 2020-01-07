KINGSPORT, Tenn. - John Clark, the former mayor of Kingsport, announced he will run as a Republican for Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District seat on Tuesday evening, a press release from his campaign states.
The announcement was made during a press conference at Braeden’s BBQ & Catering in Kingsport. Clark served on Kingsport’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen for seven years, three years as an alderman and four as the mayor. His term as mayor ended in July 2019.
Clark's campaign website states he was born in Cuba, but fled as child with his family following the Communist revolution that occurred at the end of the 1950s. Clark became a U.S. citizen in 1970.
His website states that job creation is his top priority but it also lists immigration reform, repealing Obamacare, helping rural hospitals keep their doors open, opposing abortion and opposing new gun laws as some of his other priorities and postitions.
The Republican primary is set for Aug. 6.
