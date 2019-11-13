Former John Battle cheerleading coach pleads no contest to lesser charge
A former John Battle High School cheerleading coach has pleaded to a lesser charge after facing an embezzlement charge earlier this year.
Jessica Ritter-Buchanan, 24, of Bristol, Virginia, appeared in Washington County General District Court on Wednesday morning and pleaded no contest to a charge of entering property to damage, according to court records. The judge gave her a suspended 30-day sentence and ordered her to pay $698 in restitution.
Ritter-Buchanan was originally arrested in August on a felony embezzlement charge, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
An investigation started after school officials became aware of potential suspicious activity related to cheerleading funds and reported it to the Sheriff’s Office. Nearly $700 went missing from an online fundraiser the cheerleading program did over the summer, according to a news release.
Buchanan was responsible for making sure money raised during the fundraiser was turned in to the school, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Buchanan worked as the head cheerleading coach for the Washington County high school, but she was not a teacher in the school division, the release states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.