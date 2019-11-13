Former John Battle cheerleading coach pleads no contest to lesser charge

A former John Battle High School cheerleading coach has pleaded to a lesser charge after facing an embezzlement charge earlier this year.

Jessica Ritter-Buchanan, 24, of Bristol, Virginia, appeared in Washington County General District Court on Wednesday morning and pleaded no contest to a charge of entering property to damage, according to court records. The judge gave her a suspended 30-day sentence and ordered her to pay $698 in restitution.

Ritter-Buchanan was originally arrested in August on a felony embezzlement charge, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation started after school officials became aware of potential suspicious activity related to cheerleading funds and reported it to the Sheriff’s Office. Nearly $700 went missing from an online fundraiser the cheerleading program did over the summer, according to a news release.

Buchanan was responsible for making sure money raised during the fundraiser was turned in to the school, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Buchanan worked as the head cheerleading coach for the Washington County high school, but she was not a teacher in the school division, the release states.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments