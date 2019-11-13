ABINGDON, Va. — A former John Battle High School cheerleading coach pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Wednesday after facing a felony embezzlement charge earlier this year.

Jessica Ritter-Buchanan, 24, of Bristol, Virginia, appeared in Washington County General District Court and pleaded no contest to a charge of entering property to damage, according to court records. The judge gave her a suspended 30-day sentence and ordered her to pay $698 in restitution.

Ritter-Buchanan was originally arrested in August after school officials became aware of potential suspicious activity related to cheerleading funds, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Nearly $700 went missing from an online fundraiser the cheerleading program conducted over the summer, according to a news release.

Ritter-Buchanan was responsible for making sure the money raised was turned in to the school, the Sheriff’s Office said.

On Wednesday, Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow said there was some doubt as to the amount taken, so the charge was reduced to a misdemeanor.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments