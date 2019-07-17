BRISTOL, Va. — Mike Huckabee, the former Arkansas governor, presidential hopeful and Southern Baptist minister will be the keynote speaker for the 20th annual Bristol Community Prayer Breakfast.
The breakfast will be held at 7 a.m. Aug. 20 in the Holiday Inn Conference Center at 3005 Linden Drive, Bristol, Virginia. A two-hour private reception with Huckabee will be held Aug. 19 for the breakfast’s sponsors.
Bobby Griffin, vice chairman of the prayer breakfast steering committee, said Wednesday that watching Huckabee’s show “Huckabee” on Trinity Broadcasting Network inspired him to get Huckabee to speak at the prayer breakfast.
As of Wednesday, Griffin said all 700 seats and all sponsorship spots are sold out. He added that they sell out every year, but this year, there is a waiting list.
Griffin said most of the money raised for the breakfast will be used to cover costs, but any left over will go to a nonprofit in the city like the Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire.
For more information or to get on the waiting list, send an email to bobby@bfgmats or call 276-466-8080.