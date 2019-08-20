BRISTOL, Va. — “I’m not going to be political today.”
That’s what former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, a two-time presidential candidate and conservative commentator, said toward the start of his speech at the Bristol Community Prayer Breakfast on Tuesday morning. For the most part, he focused on perseverance and faith.
There was one notable exception, when he referenced his unsuccessful 2016 bid for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination.
“To be totally honest with you, Donald Trump was not my choice for president — I was,” he said, eliciting some laughter and cheers from the packed ballroom at the Holiday Inn in Bristol, Virginia. “And that didn’t work out, so here I am talking to you, delighted to do it.”
Huckabee served as keynote speaker for the 20th annual Bristol Community Prayer Breakfast, which organizers said drew more than 700 people and was one of the biggest gatherings in the event’s history.
The crowd warmly welcomed Huckabee and sang happy birthday to him. Huckabee turns 64 Saturday.
In an address filled with anecdotes, Huckabee, who is also a Southern Baptist minister, recalled an experience riding a bobsled in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2001, a year before the 2002 Winter Olympics. He had never ridden one before, and a 16-year-old junior Olympic athlete gave him some advice: “Steer for the curve.”
“The ice behind you can’t hurt you,” he remembered being told. “As soon as you come through the curve, you’ll see the next curve, and the moment you see it, steer for it right then, because when you steer for it, you’re going to be in it.”
Huckabee said those words — steer for the curve — stuck with him in his family life and as a governor.
“Don’t live your life looking behind you because you’ll go off the track,” he said.
Speaking of perseverance, he later told the crowd, “If you want to achieve something, spiritually, then you practice it over and over, and you become proficient at it.”
Organizers said they were pleased with Huckabee’s speech and the breakfast.
“I hope [attendees] took away a sense of faith, inspiration,” said Sid Oakley, who helped lead the event.
Bobby Griffin, who served on the breakfast steering committee, said he wanted to invite the former Arkansas governor to speak after seeing Huckabee’s weekend show on Trinity Broadcasting Network.
When asked if he received any criticism over having Huckabee — a well-known ally of President Trump and a conservative political figure — Griffin said there was “a small amount” of pushback from someone who said organizers were mixing politics and religion.
“We were not; if you heard him this morning, there was nothing political about that at all,” he said.
But Huckabee weighed in on political questions when he spoke with reporters for a few minutes before the breakfast.
His daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, served as White House press secretary prior to leaving the role in June. National news media have reported she is considering a run for Arkansas governor in 2022, when Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be term-limited and the seat will open up.
On Tuesday, Huckabee — who served as Arkansas governor between 1996 and 2007 — said his daughter “hasn’t made a decision” about whether to run.
“If she does, I think she’d be a great candidate, I think she’d win, and she’d be a terrific governor,” he said.
Sanders herself has proven to be a controversial figure, facing criticism during her tenure as press secretary for her adversarial relationship with the news media and offering misleading statements as the public face of the Trump administration.
As for the 2020 presidential race, Huckabee said he thinks the Democratic Party candidates are too far to the left and specifically criticized some of the candidates’ stances on abortion and the potential economic impacts of proposed policies.
Given the large crowd and high-profile speaker, the Bristol Virginia Police Department provided police protection. Officials said there were no threats made against the event.
Griffin said Huckabee cut his speaking rate in half for the breakfast but declined to say how much he was paid.
The former governor, who hosts the TV program “Huckabee” on TBN and is a Fox News contributor, told reporters he won’t return to public office in the future and will continue in his media career.
“The one thing I can say with absolute certainty is that I’m never going to be on the ballot again for anything, anytime, anywhere for any purpose,” he said. “I’ve spent nearly 30 years in and out of politics. … I had a great run, loved it, but I’d rather be doing things like this right now.”