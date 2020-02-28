ABINGDON, Va. — In his later years, Dr. French Moore Jr. often showed up to celebrations of the Virginia Creeper Trail and quietly made mention of how he helped get it all started.
More commonly, however, other folks boldly praised Moore — a longtime Abingdon mayor and dentist — for his behind-the-scenes work during the 1970s and 1980s, and they shared the tale of how he helped turn a rail into a trail.
“Without French Moore, there would be no Virginia Creeper Trail — not singlehandedly, but his leadership and his vision relentlessly pursued this project,” said Lisa Kestner Quigley, executive director of the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy.
Moore, who lived in Abingdon, died Monday at age 88.
In 1977, Norfolk and Western Railway abandoned its Abingdon Branch, which ran from Abingdon to West Jefferson, North Carolina.
Soon after, Moore worked with the late Dr. David Brillhart to turn part of that old railroad into what is now the popular Creeper Trail.
“Dr. Moore, he saw the big picture — the long view — of what it would mean to Abingdon and surrounding communities and Washington County,” Quigley said. “And he was right. French, in particular, was over the moon with the idea.”
Moore and Brillhart helped preserve the bridges and trestles along the rail line while also working with federal and state authorities to secure funding to purchase the rights-of-way from Abingdon to Damascus, Quigley said.
According to Quigley, Moore negotiated the purchase of the 108 acres of rights-of-way along the trail from Abingdon to Damascus for $28,000.
Early on, however, this plan faced opposition from some adjacent landowners who were concerned that the planned trail would decrease property values or attract crime, said Quigley.
But, again, that’s when Moore stepped in: “He was quite the diplomat. He probably did not leave everybody happy. But the project was able to move forward,” Quigley said.
In all, Moore served 42 years on the Abingdon Town Council — including six years as mayor from 1982 to 1988. He was also the vice mayor for 30 years.
Moore practiced dentistry for 38 years.
“He was a wonderful visionary,” said Cathy Lowe, also a former mayor who served on the Abingdon Town Council for 12 years, including four years with Moore.
“French would bring up an idea, and you discuss the reasons that it may or may not work. French would never argue with you,” Lowe said. “He would just let you say what you thought about it. And then he’d move forward with getting enough money to get something done before it was ever brought up again.”
Besides the Virginia Creeper Trail, Moore also helped spearhead many other projects in town, including a business park where the Washington County administration building is now located near the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center along French Moore Jr. Boulevard.
“French Moore really was the epitome of public servant,” Lowe said. “His passion was public service. It’s just obvious in all of his accomplishments.”
Jack White, 84, met Moore in 1964.
“We would not have a Virginia Creeper Trail today if it wasn’t for French Moore,” said White, an Abingdon attorney.
“He devoted his life to service,” White added. “French, after it was all done, he was just dedicated to helping Abingdon and the county. His talent was bringing things together to make things happen.”
