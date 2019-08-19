ABINGDON, Va. - Former Abingdon Town Manager Greg Kelly today filed a lawsuit against the town, claiming a hostile work environment and a violation of his rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Kelly served as town manager from March 2005 until his resignation on May 7, 2018, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Abingdon.
It names the town of Abingdon and Mayor Wayne Craig as defendants.
The complaint alleges Kelly suffered from anxiety, high blood pressure and depression which required daily medication - conditions "exacerbated due to often unprofessional and occassionally outrageous actions of several of Mr. Kelly's supervisors, the town council of Abingdon and Mayor of Abingdon."
It claims Kelly requested accommodations for those disabilities in January 2018 without response. A copy of the 2018 letter from his Roanoke attorneys making that request was attached to the complaint.
"On or about May 7, 2018, due to the severe and pervasive hostile work environment targeting individuals with disabilities, Mr. Kelly had no alternative but to resign his employment," according to the complaint. "Mr. Kelly attempted to work in an untenable work environment. However because of the abusive nature of the work environment , Mr. Kelly suffered a constructive discharge."
It alleges discrimination under the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, retaliation under the ADA, failure to accommodate Kelly's requests, interference in violation of the ADA and breach of contract.