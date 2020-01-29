NORTON, Va. — Vandals recently damaged one of two signs at High Knob Tower in Wise County, according to the USDA Forest Service.
The signature boards were installed when the new tower was constructed to give visitors a place to leave their mark without defacing the rest of the tower, the Forest Service said in a news release. The boards are meant to be displayed in the future as a sort of time capsule of visitors. The vandalism means that many of the signatures and quotes left by visitors the past few years have been lost, the release states.
The Forest Service said there have been other reported incidents of destruction of property, trash and illegal off-road vehicle use in the Clinch Ranger District of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky, the release states.
The Forest Service asks that people report vandalism and off-road driving to Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer David Ford, at 276-679-8370, ext. 225.
