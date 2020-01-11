FREMONT, Va. — A "big forest fire" was reported Saturday afternoon along state Route 63 in Dickenson County, according to emergency management.
The fire was reported about 1 p.m. near Fremont Baptist Church. Several forestry and fire department personnel members were in the area Saturday afternoon.
No homes are currently threatened by the fire, according to emergency management.
The Dickenson County Emergency Management Agency asked residents to use caution if traveling in the area.
