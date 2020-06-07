BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will hold food commodity distributions in Bristol on June 16 and in Kingsport on June 17.
The distributions will be at Realife Church at 1317 Weaver Pike, Bristol, Tennessee, and Christ Fellowship Church at 260 Victory Lane, Kingsport. Each will begin at 10 a.m. and will end at noon or earlier if food runs out.
Distribution will occur via drive-thru to ensure the safety of all involved. All recipients must be residents of Tennessee. Items will only be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, to eligible households until all commodities are gone.
To pick up commodities, each recipient must have a light blue ID card, which can be obtained by completing an application at an Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency neighborhood service center.
Staff will be available on site to assist people in getting a commodity card. But to reduce wait time, the agency encourages recipients to complete the application at least one week prior to the distribution date. Anyone picking up food for someone else must have the ID card of that person and must be authorized on the application to do the pickup.
