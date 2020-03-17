ABINGDON, Va. — Food City is working to hire 2,500 new employees as it responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Effective immediately, the company said Tuesday it plans to hire 2,500 additional associates to assist people who are currently seeking employment.
The Food City Distribution Center in Abingdon, Virginia is currently hiring over one hundred associates in various warehousing/distribution positions.
Food City store locations currently have both full-time and part-time opportunities available in key customer service and food service positions throughout our entire our market area. This includes Cashiers, Courtesy Clerks, Day/Night Stockers, as well as experienced/skilled positions, such as Meat Cutters, Cake Decorators, retail management.
Anyone interested can visit FoodCityCareers.com or visit any Food City location to complete an employment application
