Food City is working to overcome supply chain challenges and ensure their items are well stocked at stores during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Food City President and CEO Steve Smith said during an online press conference Tuesday.
Over the past month many shoppers across the United States have rushed grocery stores, in many cases clearing out stocks of items like toilet paper, paper towels and cleaning products. At the 11 a.m. conference Smith said for now items like toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning wipes and hand sanitizer will not be guaranteed to shoppers at Food City stores due to spikes in people purchasing them.
He said they've told their stores to not order toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizers and disinfectants because those items are delivered to their distribution center every day and as those items arrive at the center they are allocated and shipped out to stores in a fair way.
He also said to ensure as many customers as possible can get certain items, they may start enforcing purchasing limits and only allow each customer to buy one or two at a time of those items.
Smith also said he is not sure what gaps will occur in the food supply chain but knows there will be new challenges that arise.
He said they've done well keeping produce stocked but keeping meat stocked has been a challenge that he believes will get better in the near future. He added that it is going to take weeks or months to get the supply chain for grocery items back in order.
"Obviously milk and bread, those are challenges because of the spikes and we are certainly working with every supplier that we can find to be able to have those items in stock," Smith said.
