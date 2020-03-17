Amid ongoing concerns about the spread of COVID-19, Food City is adjusting its daily hours and designating its first hour of operations each day for customers 65 years of age and older.
The grocery store chain’s daily hours will now be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., the company announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Customers 65 and older and at-risk customers are invited to shop between 7 and 8 a.m. Older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions are at a higher risk of developing serious illness from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Food City CEO Steve Smith also announced Tuesday that the company is adding 2,500 employees, including about 100 at its Abingdon distribution warehouse.
The change in hours will also allow associates additional time for restocking and sanitation, Smith said during a conference call Tuesday.
Smith noted that sales have spiked more than double the normal volume over the past week as customers purchase additional items, especially dry goods.
On Tuesday, Smith said the company’s warehouse received deliveries from 187 trucks.
“That’s a positive day,” he said.
Food City and its competitors have to “play catch up,” Smith said.
The grocery store leader compared the recent sales to snow scares, which typically last a couple of days. The recent sales, however, have lasted for a week and continue.
“I think it’s the new normal,” Smith said.
Food City isn’t the only company that recently made operational changes due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Effective Tuesday, Dollar General is also dedicating the first hour of operation to senior customers, and the stores will close an hour early so employees can clean and restock shelves.
Kroger modified the daily hours for its Tri-Cities stores to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
And this past weekend, Walmart changed its daily hours to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.