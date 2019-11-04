KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and WCQR kicked off this year’s Project Thanksgiving on Monday with the goal of providing holiday meals to 5,500 local families.
The boxes include a turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, rolls, macaroni and cheese, canned vegetables, fresh potatoes, dessert and other food items. Each box also includes a Bible.
On Friday, 88.3 WCQR Christian Radio will host an on-air fundraiser from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. asking listeners and area businesses and churches to donate $25 to sponsor a Thanksgiving box of food.
As of Monday morning, more than $16,000 — enough for 647 boxes — had been donated, according to Rhonda Chafin, Second Harvest’s executive director.
“Over the history of Project Thanksgiving, since 2008, we have served 48,000 families with a Thanksgiving box, which is just an incredible number,” Chafin said. “We’ve raised $1.2 million.”
The boxes will be packed on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 by around 600 volunteers.
“The people, like businesses, who get involved with Project Thanksgiving every year is so amazing because that is our community loving our community so well,” said Adam McCain, WCQR’s general manager. “… Many times someone will say, ‘I received a box two years ago … but now I’m in a place to where I can provide [for] another family.’ So, it truly is this getting caught in the act of kindness over and over and over as our community loves each other so well.”
Last year’s goal of raising $150,000 for 6,000 boxes was met.
