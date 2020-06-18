TAZEWELL, Va. — Flash flooding has been reported in the Springville section of Tazewell County, according to the National Weather Service office in Roanoke.
The Springville community is located halfway between the towns of Tazewell and Bluefield.
A rescue occurred at a home and a vehicle, the NWS said. There are also several reports of flooded roads in the community. Route 460 is impassable this afternoon, the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office said.
"Please avoid this area so emergency services and help the citizens in this area," the Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.
Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.