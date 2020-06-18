TAZEWELL, Va. — Flash flooding has been reported in the Springville section of Tazewell County, according to the National Weather Service office in Roanoke.

The Springville community is located halfway between the towns of Tazewell and Bluefield.

A rescue occurred at a home and a vehicle, the NWS said. There are also several reports of flooded roads in the community. Route 460 is impassable this afternoon, the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office said.

"Please avoid this area so emergency services and help the citizens in this area," the Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.

