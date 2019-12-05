ABINGDON, Va. — Flashing chevrons were installed this week on Interstate 81 near Abingdon as part of Virginia’s I-81 Corridor Improvement Plan.
The Virginia Department of Transportation installed the chevrons — road signs indicating curves — at mile marker 18 in both directions Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Michelle Earl, a spokeswoman for the agency’s Bristol District. They were also installed Wednesday on I-81 north in Wythe County near mile marker 68. Earlier this fall, crews installed static, non-flashing signs at mile marker 22 on I-81 south in Washington County.
The state estimates the cost of installing the chevrons at the four locations will be $160,000 to $180,000, Earl said.
