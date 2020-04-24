The lights and sirens of several Bristol, Virginia emergency vehicles took on a whole new meaning Thursday for a 6-year-old boy.
Jax Walsh watched and smiled with his family in front of their home as a handful of police officers, firefighters and school staff paraded by to celebrate his birthday.
Jax, originally from the Chicago, Illinois area, spent his first birthday in Bristol at home — like so many other people quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic.
His mother, Kate Walsh, said the family moved to Bristol less than a year ago. They had planned to visit family in Illinois to celebrate his birthday, but the pandemic kept them home.
The family was unable to have a party for Jax in Bristol, so Walsh contacted School Resource Officer Jeannie Loudy of the Bristol Virginia Police Department to ask if she would stop by to visit Jax. Loudy currently serves at Washington-Lee Elementary School, where Jax is in kindergarten.
“My son loves her,” Walsh said. “They love each other.”
Capt. Maynard Ratcliff said Loudy spoke to him about the boy’s birthday and others decided to join the visit.
“I knew that he liked police and fire,” Loudy said. “He’s interested in law enforcement.”
She said Jax also likes PAW Patrol, an animated children’s television show about rescue dogs serving their community.
Although new to the school, Jax always made a point to speak with Loudy, she said.
Planning was put into motion and several of Loudy’s co-workers, members of the Bristol Virginia Fire Department and staff from Washington-Lee Elementary joined.
At noon Thursday, Loudy led a procession of emergency vehicles, with lights flashing and sirens blaring, and personal vehicles from the school to Jax’s house on Arlington Avenue.
Loudy briefly stopped in front of the house, stepped out to embrace Jax, told him “happy birthday” and handed him a badge, sticker and bracelets.
Officers, firefighters and school staff members waved as they proceeded slowly by the home, telling Jax “happy birthday.”
Debbie Musser, Jax’s kindergarten teacher, and several of his classmates, were also part of the parade.
“I was honored and excited to be a part of his special day,” Musser said. “It was priceless to see his sweet face and gorgeous smile even from a distance.”
Due to the pandemic, city schools are closed through the end of the academic year, but teachers continue to connect with the students.
Jax has continued to be academically active and engaged in Musser’s kindergarten class website, the teacher said. Along with daily lessons and activities provided by several co- teachers and the principal, the school system has encouraged families to participate in an at-home learning experience.
“Although this is a first for many of us, we want our children and their families to know that we miss them and can’t wait to see their smiling faces soon,” Musser said.
Earlier during the pandemic, Washington-Lee staff also paraded around the neighborhood to greet students.
Jax received several other gifts during the parade, which his mother said is an event they will not soon forget.
“I am speechless,” Walsh said. “It was so overwhelming.”
The birthday parade helped make Bristol “feel like home,” Walsh added. Her son was “so happy.”
Later in the day, Jax connected with family and friends in Illinois via social media. They also played with a piñata that Jax had requested, his mother said.
Ratcliff said Thursday’s drive-by birthday party, a first for Bristol first responders during the pandemic, brought smiles and tears for the participants.
Loudy said she’s planning to visit another student this weekend for a birthday.
