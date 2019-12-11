First responders in Bristol, Virginia conducted an exercise Wednesday morning on how to respond to a potential active shooter.
The exercise was held at the Bristol Virginia Public Schools board meeting room. Participants were split into smaller work groups to handle various issues that arose, according to Mike Armstrong, the city’s fire chief and emergency management coordinator.
Participants were required to make split-second decisions regarding how they would react if presented with certain information or circumstances during an active threat event.
Armstrong said the city’s emergency management staff and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Regional staff are conducting a series of training exercises for local public safety personnel. The Bristol police, fire and lifesaving crew members are participating.
Wednesday’s drill also included the Far Southwest Virginia Hospital Preparedness Commission, Virginia Department of Social Services and Highlands Community Services. The city manager and several city department heads observed the exercise.
The exercises are focused on how to respond and mitigate an active shooter event and then how to address the issues that arise after the incident, such as reunifying family members and providing crisis counseling, Armstrong said.
The exercise planners have incorporated lessons learned from actual events that occurred over the past few years across the U.S., the fire chief added.
During the drill, a Bristol dispatcher used live radios to transmit simulated messages to the police officers and firefighters who were responding. Once on scene, first responders staged around the building and then determined precisely where to enter to access the wounded and engage the threat, Armstrong said.
Police officers then entered the building and searched for the shooter, and firefighters teamed up with additional police officers to enter and begin providing first aid to the simulated victims.
Bristol Life Saving Crew staff then discussed how to transport a large number of victims. Once all simulated victims were transported to area hospitals, a discussion was held on how to establish a family reunification and assistance center and also have crisis counselors brought in to address potential mental health issues that could arise as a result of a traumatic experience, Armstrong said.
Eventually, all city employees will participate in the drills. A full-scale, hands-on practical mock exercise will be held next year.
Armstrong said the exercises are part of a broader program designed to address potential active threats to the community and to learn how to better prepare city workers to meet the needs of the community.
As the exercises are held, Armstrong said lessons learned are then used to highlight areas for improvement so employees will be in a better position to respond to emergency events.
During a previous exercise, Armstrong said the city learned there was a need for additional safety equipment for first responders. Through grants, the city was able to purchase a variety of equipment.
The Fire Department recently purchased “Stop the Bleed” kits, which will be placed in all local schools, Armstrong added.
