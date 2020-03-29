MARION, Va. --- A resident of the Virginia Department of Health’s Mount Rogers Health District who was ill with COVID-19 has died, a press release from VDH states.
The deceased, a man in his 80s, was the first local COVID-19 related fatality Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the Mount Rogers Health District, said. Robert Parker, a public information officer with VDH, said they could not disclose more information at this time including the county and town the man was a resident of.
The Mount Rogers Health District includes Washington, Smyth, Bland, Carroll, Grayson and Wythe Counties as well as Bristol and Galax.
Everyone, especially at-risk individuals, are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing and stay at home as much as possible according to VDH.
In some patients, especially those at risk, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions, like diabetes, heart or lung disease or compromised immune systems.
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, VDH encourages everyone to:
· Stay home when sick;
· Avoid contact with sick people;
· Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or a sleeve when coughing or sneezing;
· Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;
· Avoid touching the eyes, nose, and mouth;
· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;
· Call a doctor if experiencing symptoms;
· Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public; and
· Avoid crowds of more than 10 people.
This is an ongoing story, keep checking in with the Bristol Herald Courier for updates.
