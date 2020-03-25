The Virginia Department of Health’s Mount Rogers Health District announced that it has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the district, a Washington County resident in their 60s.

The person contracted the illness during international travel, according to a release from the VDH. The person is self-isolating at home and there is no concern over community contacts.

“We continue to see new cases of COVID-19 throughout the Commonwealth, and it’s now in our area. This reminds us how very critical it is that people follow public health guidelines on social distancing and good hygiene,” said Karen Shelton, M.D., director of the Mount Rogers Health District. “Social distancing is one of the most effective strategies in limiting the spread of COVID-19, and lessening the impact of this pandemic.”

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

