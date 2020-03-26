BRISTOL, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health’s Mount Rogers Health District says a Bristol resident has COVID-19, the first in the city.
The patient is a Bristol resident who contracted the illness during out-of-state travel, the district said Thursday afternoon in a news release. The person is self-isolating at home and there is no concern over community contact.
“We continue to see new cases of COVID-19 throughout the Commonwealth, and it’s now in our area. This reminds us how very critical it is that people follow public health guidelines on social distancing and good hygiene,” said Karen Shelton, M.D., director of the Mount Rogers Health District. “Social distancing is one of the most effective strategies in limiting the spread of COVID-19, and lessening the impact of this pandemic.”
People should avoid social gatherings of more than 10 individuals, the release states.
“We all have a responsibility and duty to take this seriously and do everything we can to protect ourselves and those around us,” said Dr. Shelton.
