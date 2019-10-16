APPALACHIA, Va. — Authorities are investigating the causes of two fires that destroyed vacant homes this week in Appalachia.
The Appalachia Fire Department first responded to a house fire on Hill Avenue. Fire officials said it appears to have been started by a homeless person who was trying to stay warm.
The second fire occurred on Mouser Street. The first fire engine was on scene within four minutes and began exposure protection of the house next to the fire, as it threatened neighboring homes, the department said.
The second engine quickly knocked down the extremely fast-moving fire, the department said. The second fire is currently under investigation and appears to be suspicious in nature. No one was injured.
Both AFD and Virginia State Police are investigating the fire on Mouser Street.
