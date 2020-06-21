MARION, Va. — An investigation continues into a suspected cross burning in Marion, Virginia, police announced Sunday.
On June 14, at approximately 12:43 a.m., witnesses observed an intense fire coming from a barrel in front of a home on the 400 block of Pearl Avenue in Marion, according to a release.
Upon arrival, Marion officers extinguished the fire and observed wood that appeared to be in the shape of a cross, police said.
The Marion Police Department, along with the Smyth County Sheriff’s Department, has launched a full investigation and is currently interviewing witnesses and seeking additional information.
Marion Police are in the process of coordinating with federal authorities to aid in the investigation due to the nature of the crime, according to a release.
Marion Chief of Police John Clair said, “The Town of Marion Police Department is absolutely committed to ensuring that people of color in our community are safe. Our department, along with Smyth County Sheriff’s office and federal authorities, will conduct and full and thorough investigation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.