BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A member of the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department is on leave pending possible disciplinary action.

The department “is investigating a situation that took place on July 4, 2020, in downtown Blountville” involving a department member and department vehicle, according to a written statement from Fire Chief Lance Bellamy.

“The member involved is on leave and appropriate disciplinary actions are pending upon completion of this investigation,” according to the statement. “It is not the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department’s intent to silence or impede a person’s right to peacefully protest.”

The probe stems from events Saturday prior to the Blountville Fourth of July parade, when a member of the department washed off messages drawn on the street as part of a protest. The messages, written in chalk, expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

