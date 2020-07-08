BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A member of the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department is on leave pending possible disciplinary action.
The department “is investigating a situation that took place on July 4, 2020, in downtown Blountville” involving a department member and department vehicle, according to a written statement from Fire Chief Lance Bellamy.
“The member involved is on leave and appropriate disciplinary actions are pending upon completion of this investigation,” according to the statement. “It is not the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department’s intent to silence or impede a person’s right to peacefully protest.”
The probe stems from events Saturday prior to the Blountville Fourth of July parade, when a member of the department washed off messages drawn on the street as part of a protest. The messages, written in chalk, expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.