BRISTOL, Tenn. — In observance of National Fire Prevention Week, members of the Bristol Tennessee Fire Department will lead tours at Station 5 on Saturday.

The event, at 1404 U.S. Highway 11W, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Firefighters will also grill hamburgers and hot dogs for visitors and there will be an obstacle course for kids, prizes, games and a safety seat checkpoint on the correct way to install a child safety seat.

