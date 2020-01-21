ABINGDON, Va. — Two people were able to escape from a house fire without injury on Tuesday, the Abingdon Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to the 15000 block of Porterfield Highway about 6:30 a.m., according to a news release. Upon arrival, firefighters found the home filled with smoke. They were able to contain the fire to the structure, which received extensive damage. The residents are being cared for by the American Red Cross, the release states.

