BRISTOL, Va. — A house fire in Bristol remains under investigation, but was likely accidental, according to the city’s fire chief.

The Bristol Virginia Fire Department received a call before 11 p.m. Tuesday at a single-family home on Old Airport Road. With smoke visible, the crew had to force entry inside, where they found an involved fire in the living room, Chief Mike Armstrong said. The fire was contained to the living room, but there was smoke and heat damage throughout, he added.

A search of the home was conducted, but no one was found. A care taker had been in the house earlier in the evening, but was not home at the time. A fire investigator began an investigation and the exact cause is considered “undetermined." No one was injured.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

