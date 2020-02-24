ABINGDON, Va. — Feeding Southwest Virginia unveiled a new kitchen and pantry space as well as a new program to feed hungry children Monday.
Formerly called Feeding America Southwest Virginia, the site in Abingdon has 800 square feet of additional kitchen and pantry space dedicated to the Fighting Hunger: Feeding Children program. It was added through a combination of public and private support.
The program starts in a couple of weeks and will serve hot meals to kids from Monday to Friday, said Pamela Irvine, the president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia.
Initially, it will feed 125 to 150 children at six sites, but as the program is established, the plan is to expand to 15 sites with 400-500 children served. Irvine said a chef and kitchen supervisor will be added to the Abingdon facility to prepare the meals for the after-school food program.
The new space was made possible by $138,000 in Virginia Department of Social Services Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds that were released with the assistance of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks. An additional donation from Food City helped pay for a new delivery van.
The first six sites currently participating in the program are the after-school programs at Meadowview Elementary School, Rhea Valley Elementary School and Valley Institute Elementary, as well as Boys & Girls Club Mountain Empire in Bristol, Virginia, Boys & Girls Club Mountain Empire in Wise and Girls Inc. Bristol.
