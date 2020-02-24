Feeding Southwest Virginia 01

Through a combination of public funding and private support, Feeding Southwest Virginia completed construction of a new commercial kitchen with 100% new commercial grade equipment. With the new kitchen and new transit delivery van, Feeding Southwest Virginia will initially be serving about 150 children a day with expectations that the number will grow to 400-500 children who will receive meals every weekday at 15 sites.

 David Crigger/BHC

ABINGDON, Va. — Feeding Southwest Virginia unveiled a new kitchen and pantry space as well as a new program to feed hungry children Monday.

Formerly called Feeding America Southwest Virginia, the site in Abingdon has 800 square feet of additional kitchen and pantry space dedicated to the Fighting Hunger: Feeding Children program. It was added through a combination of public and private support.

Feeding Southwest Virginia 07

Feeding Southwest Virginia CEO Pamela Irvine talks about the combination of public funding and private support that made the new commercial kitchen and commercial-grade equipment possible.

The program starts in a couple of weeks and will serve hot meals to kids from Monday to Friday, said Pamela Irvine, the president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia.

Feeding Southwest Virginia 04

With a new transit delivery van, donated and customized by Food City, Feeding Southwest Virginia will initially serve about 150 children a day with expectations that the number will grow to 400-500 children who will receive hot meals every weekday at 15 sites.

Initially, it will feed 125 to 150 children at six sites, but as the program is established, the plan is to expand to 15 sites with 400-500 children served. Irvine said a chef and kitchen supervisor will be added to the Abingdon facility to prepare the meals for the after-school food program.

The new space was made possible by $138,000 in Virginia Department of Social Services Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds that were released with the assistance of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks. An additional donation from Food City helped pay for a new delivery van.

Feeding Southwest Virginia 05

With a new transit delivery van, donated and customized by Food City, Feeding Southwest Virginia will initially serve about 150 children a day with expectations that the number will grow to 400-500 children who will receive hot meals every weekday at 15 sites.

The first six sites currently participating in the program are the after-school programs at Meadowview Elementary School, Rhea Valley Elementary School and Valley Institute Elementary, as well as Boys & Girls Club Mountain Empire in Bristol, Virginia, Boys & Girls Club Mountain Empire in Wise and Girls Inc. Bristol.

Feeding Southwest Virginia 06

Through a combination of public funding and private support, Feeding Southwest Virginia completed construction of a new commercial kitchen with 100% new commercial grade equipment. With the new kitchen and new transit delivery van, Feeding Southwest Virginia will initially serve about 150 children a day with expectations that the number will grow to 400-500 children who will receive meals every weekday at 15 sites.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments