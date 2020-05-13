BRISTOL, Va.—Feeding Southwest Virginia is planning a pop-up food distribution events in the Bristol area this week.

On Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the organization will be at the parking lot of Virginia High School on Long Crescent Drive. No pre-registration is required for participants. Another event will be held on Friday at Patrick County High School in Patrick County.

The events allow food to be distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization is providing families with food boxes that can serve a family of four for four days, according to a news release. The Bristol event is the fifth in Southwest Virginia. Others have been held in Botetourt, Christiansburg, Franklin County and Galax.

