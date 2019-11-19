Feeding America Southwest Virginia received a $7,000 grant from The Darden Foundation to support the organization’s food distribution program, according to a news release.

The food bank is one of 193 to receive the funding. Darden is a restaurant company, and its foundation supports charitable organizations across the country.

This grant is projected to enable Feeding America Southwest Virginia to support several projects, including mobile food pantries, children’s feeding programs and fresh produce deliveries, the release states.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments