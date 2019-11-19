Feeding America Southwest Virginia received a $7,000 grant from The Darden Foundation to support the organization’s food distribution program, according to a news release.
The food bank is one of 193 to receive the funding. Darden is a restaurant company, and its foundation supports charitable organizations across the country.
This grant is projected to enable Feeding America Southwest Virginia to support several projects, including mobile food pantries, children’s feeding programs and fresh produce deliveries, the release states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.