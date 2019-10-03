ABINGDON, Va. — A Glade Spring man who authorities said participated in a California-to-Virginia drug conspiracy and had a gun and drugs on the Patrick Henry High School campus has been convicted, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Devon Scott Coleman, 40, was convicted by a jury of one count of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth, and possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking offense. Coleman had been implicated in Operation California Dreaming, which involved 28 people from California, Georgia, Virginia and Tennessee, who trafficked meth, prosecutors said.
In addition, on Sept. 20, 2017, Coleman was arrested at Patrick Henry and he had grams of pure meth, a loaded .38-caliber revolver and other items associated with drug distribution, prosecutors said.
Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 8.
