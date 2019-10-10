About 7,000 homes and businesses across seven Southwest Virginia counties can expect broadband service access in the years ahead, thanks to nearly $24 million in federal grants.
On Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission announced grants totaling $23.97 million to Sunset Digital Communications — now Point Broadband — to expand rural broadband service at 1 gigabit speed.
“Across the great state of Virginia, the FCC is helping bring broadband to rural residents and businesses,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a written statement. “It’s critical that rural Virginians have the same access to digital opportunity that their urban counterparts do. I’m pleased that today’s funding will support broadband to nearly 7,000 unserved rural homes and businesses in the state.”
Sunset was the firm that purchased BVU OptiNet last summer. Georgia-based Point Broadband, which was the funding partner in that deal, subsequently took control of the regional operations.
The provider also secured $5.59 million to extend broadband service to nearly 2,100 homes and businesses in Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins and Union counties in Tennessee.
Attempts to speak with a Point Broadband official Thursday were unsuccessful.
Initial funds will become available this month, according to the FCC.
Nationwide, the FCC authorized more than $61.8 million in funding over the next decade to expand broadband to nearly 22,000 unserved rural homes and businesses in 14 states, in the sixth round of grants from last year’s Connect America Fund Phase II auction.
“Fast and reliable broadband access promises to open up major new opportunities for the economy, education, health care and numerous other aspects of our lives,” U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, said in a news release. “The Federal Communications Commission’s landmark $24 million investment in gigabit-speed broadband for Southwest Virginia has the potential to reshape our future. This support will help close the digital divide.”
The Virginia grants are divided among seven counties.
Providers must build out to 40% of the assigned homes and businesses in the designated areas within three years and the build out must increase by 20% in each subsequent year, until work is completed by the end of the sixth year, according to the statement.
