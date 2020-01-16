JONESVILLE, Va.—One person was injured Wednesday when officials at the U.S.P. Lee in Jonesville were observed fighting, according to a news release issued Thursday.
Staff immediately responded and contained the incident, the federal prison said in the release. One inmate sustained injuries requiring outside medical treatment. The inmates were secured in their housing units, and the institution was placed on a limited operational status, the release adds.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. An internal investigation is ongoing and the institution will return to full operational status as soon as possible, the release states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.