JONESVILLE, Va.—One person was injured Wednesday when officials at the U.S.P. Lee in Jonesville were observed fighting, according to a news release issued Thursday.

Staff immediately responded and contained the incident, the federal prison said in the release. One inmate sustained injuries requiring outside medical treatment. The inmates were secured in their housing units, and the institution was placed on a limited operational status, the release adds.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. An internal investigation is ongoing and the institution will return to full operational status as soon as possible, the release states. 

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

