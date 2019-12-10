One of two murder charges filed against a Wise County, Virginia, man in connection to the deaths of his two children has been dropped while the other is still pending.
Last week, Franklin Len Mullins, 48, was found guilty of felony child abuse and given a 10-year sentence with seven years and six months suspended.
Mullins was originally indicted on two counts of murder, one for each of his children, who died separately in 2015 of suspected child abuse, according to authorities.
The Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office decided not to prosecute one of the murder charges. No trial date has been set for the second murder charge, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp.
“There exists a significant and material disagreement between the two commonwealth’s medical expert witnesses expected to testify at trial,” states an order signed by a judge on Dec. 3. “The difference in opinion renders the commonwealth’s medical evidence in a state which lacks clarity as it pertains to the charge of felony murder.”
The father was charged in connection to the deaths of 5-month-old Ryan Len Mullins and 3-month-old Franklin “Frank” Ray Mullins, according to court records.
According to the Office of the Medical Examiner, Franklin died from E. coli in June 2015. His brother, Ryan, died in August 2015 from blunt force injuries to the head, the medical examiner said.
Ryan died after the Pound Rescue Squad received a possible seizure call at the family’s home on Maple Road. The mother was not at home. The infant was taken to Dickenson Community Hospital in Clintwood before being transferred to Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City. He died on Aug. 17, 2015.
After Ryan’s death, detectives said they began to take a closer look at Franklin’s death.
The rescue squad had been called to the residence in June 2015 on the report of an infant who was not breathing. He later died at the hospital.
Franklin Mullins remains held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.
Mullins’ wife, Viola Mullins, 46, was also charged in the case. She still faces two counts of felony child abuse. She’s expected to appear in court in February.
