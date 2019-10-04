DANTE, Va.—Authorities still did not know Friday why a woman crossed the center line of a Russell County road on Wednesday and struck a school bus, according to the Virginia State Police.
A Honda CRV, driven by Diana L. Salyers, 56, of Nora, Virginia, was traveling north on Dante Road when it crossed the center line. The vehicle struck a Russell County Schools bus that was traveling in the southbound lane, State Police said.
Salyers died at the scene. The bus driver, Arthur W. Hicks, 58, of Castlewood, suffered minor injuries and was checked by paramedics at the scene. No students were aboard the bus.
State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said Friday troopers continue to investigate the crash and have not yet determined the cause.
