A fatal single-vehicle crash in Lee County on Monday is under investigation.
Virginia State Police responded to the crash in the 300 block of Middle Wallens Creek Road at 12:30 a.m., according to a news release. A 1994 Ford Mustang ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The male driver, who was the only passenger, died at the scene, the release states.
No other details, including the man’s identity, have been released.
