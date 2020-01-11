BRISTOL, Tenn. — The 2020 Appalachian Farm Expo, a showcase of agricultural equipment and demonstrations from around the region, continues today at Bristol Motor Speedway.
More than 50 different vendors are present this weekend at the Farm Expo, which is located at the South Building of Bristol Motor Speedway. The exposition isn’t just for farmers, but anyone interested in learning more about local agriculture.
David Hyde, the events coordinator, said vendors brought tractors, farming equipment, trailers, trucks and other items to the exposition. During a Facebook Live tour, Hyde showcased some of the exhibits, including one by Kubota Tractor, one of the primary sponsors of the Farm Expo.
Hyde also pointed out a new metal structure built by JD Metals. The company, with locations in Piney Flats and Limestone, built the structure in two days on site at the speedway.
Several local organizations, such as Appalachian Sustainable Development and the University of Tennessee agricultural extension, are also on hand this week speaking about various farming practices.
“You can learn about raised beds, learn about rain barrels, all sorts of stuff,” Hyde said.
A number of organizations are holding how-to demonstrations and seminars as the exposition continues Sunday.
One of the most unique aspects of the exposition took place at 2 p.m. Saturday. The North Cherokee Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation presented the Judge Arden Hill Classic Turkey Calling Contest. Hill, a retired local judge, often goes turkey and deer hunting in the region.
Participants, members of the NWTF, had a chance to show off their turkey calls. Types of required turkey calls during the contest included the plain yelp of the hen turkey, fly down cackle, cutting of an excited hen, the kee kee run (a high-pitched whistle) and jake yelp (the call of an immature male turkey).
The event also features the 4-H Discovery Center and Petting Zoo and a Ladies Market and Country Fair.
The Appalachian Farm Expo continues today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Admission is $5 a carload and parking is free.
