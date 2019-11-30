Amendment 42

» Tennessee’s final Amendment 42 proposal was submitted to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Nov. 20.

» Read the proposal at https://bit.ly/2OVamAO.

What happens next?

» A federal comment period is open and will close on Dec. 27.

» To submit a comment, visit https://bit.ly/2OVH1X1.

» It’s expected to take three to nine months to review the proposal. If it’s approved, it will go back to the Tennessee General Assembly for final approval.