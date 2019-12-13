BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Sullivan County jail inmate and his girlfriend face a number of charges after authorities say they made fraudulent transactions with a credit card to place funds in several inmate accounts.
Anthony Ennis, 29, and Samantha Hutson, 19, of Kingsport, each face 54 counts of identity theft, 54 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and theft under $2,500, according to a news release issued Friday by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
On Dec. 3, authorities received a report from one of Ennis’ family members about fraudulent activity on a bank account after unauthorized payments were made to Securus, the jail inmate phone system provider. The person said they thought Ennis might be responsible, the release states.
A subsequent investigation found that Ennis and Hutson placed unauthorized funds in Ennis’ jail account, as well as the accounts of several other inmates, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The transactions — dated from Nov. 18 to Dec. 2 — totaled $2,230.63.
Hutson also faces drug charges from when she was taken into custody on the warrant for the fraud and theft-related charges, the release states.
Officers said they detected an odor of marijuana when they stopped the vehicle Hutson was a passenger in, the release states. She handed over a bottle containing marijuana and gave detectives permission to search her purse, which contained two small baggies of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the release. She was charged with possession of meth, possession of Schedule VI narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both Ennis and Hutson are currently being held at the Sullivan County jail.
