BRISTOL, Va. — Fabric ETC on Monday won first place in the downtown Bristol window decorating contest and becomes the sixth recipient of the Merry Merchants Window Decorating Competition Award.
The program is hosted by Believe in Bristol’s promotions committee. Merchants were challenged to make the most of their favorite Christmas movie, and the winner was decided by judges from the committee, according to a statement.
“We always look for one that followed the theme with the most creativity, and this year it was a very difficult decision as everyone showed off their favorite Christmas movie. Fabric ETC’s ‘White Christmas’ display was visually stunning and caught the eye of our entire committee,” said Executive Director Maggie Elliott.
State Street Brewing earned second place with a window painting from “Nightmare Before Christmas” and Brown Edwards Co.’s “Elf” display received honorable mention.
“The creativity and the participation from all of the merchants was outstanding and helped to make downtown festive for the holiday season,” Elliott said.
The window displays will remain up throughout the rest of the holiday season.
