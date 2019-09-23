BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Despite a state-funded $6.6 million renovation and expansion of Warriors’ Path State Park’s facilities, an additional $150,000 is needed from local taxpayers for the project to happen.
The Sullivan County Commission last week approved spending $75,000 out of the county’s fund balance to upgrade a water line in the park to handle the expansion. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved giving $75,000 to the project on first reading, but a second reading is required.
Sarah Leedy, the park’s manager, said the marina will be torn down and rebuilt, the recreation hall will be renovated, and 40 camp sites will be upgraded.
“We did not foresee that the water line was not going to be sufficient, so the water line is not in the scope of the project,” Leedy told the commission. “Once the State Building Commission approves your scope, you can take things out if you need to to meet budget, but you cannot add things in.”
She added that’s it “highly unusual” to ask for local money for a state park project, but without the funding, the project would be put on hold, and getting to the point of beginning it soon has taken four years.
More than 2 million people visit the 950-acre park per year, according to Leedy.
Commissioner Mark Hutton, of Bristol, asked how many years it would take for the county to see its investment returned. Currently, the park generates $29,000 in sales tax revenue a year, so with the expansion and renovation bringing in an additional estimated $10,000 to $12,000, it would take two-and-a-half to three years to make the money back, Leedy said.
The new dock at the marina will be more handicapped-accessible and will make it easier to load people in and out of kayaks and paddle boats. There will also be a new set of covered boat slips.
A private room that can be rented for parties will be added to the building that houses the snack bar, and the recreation center will be converted into a visitors center, Leedy said. A defunct game room will be renovated into a public rental space, and the auditorium will be converted into the park’s headquarters and administrative offices. The front lobby will house a gift shop, and the restrooms will be open even when the building isn’t.
“We are going to be impacting a large area of the park,” Leedy said. “We are not going to be breaking new ground into pristine forest for this. This is all in facilities that currently exist. … This is going to be upgrades of existing facilities — facilities that were built in the mid-1970s and haven’t had hardly any work done to them since.”
Commissioner Darlene Calton, of Kingsport, asked Leedy how long the park has generated local revenue. She said the park opened in 1952, and the campground was expanded to its current size in the 1970s. The marina and golf course also opened in the 1970s.
“This is not a normal thing for them to come for money, but they are taxpayers,” Calton said.
Commissioner Joe Herron, of Kingsport, said he sees it as an investment rather than an expenditure.
“Every year, more and more people are utilizing the park, so we are going to get our money back, and then we’re going to make money after that,” he said.
