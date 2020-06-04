Some residents of Holy Road near Richlands are being asked to leave their homes after law enforcement found "combustible and explosive" material outside a nearby house.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Virginia State Police and the FBI, are investigating an incident that occurred  just outside of the Town of Richlands.

During the next couple of days citizens may notice a large law enforcement presence and may experience traffic delays and power outages in the surrounding area including Jewell Ridge Road.

As a safety precaution some residents in the area have been asked to leave their homes for a period of time, but should be able to return late today or tomorrow.

The safety precautions are due to law enforcement finding combustible and explosive material inside and outside the home.

If you have any questions or concerns please call the 911 Center at 276-988-0902.

