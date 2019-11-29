Christmas festivities have already kicked off in downtown Bristol, but with the majority of events yet to happen there are still plenty of ways to catch some holiday cheer.
“We love Christmas in downtown Bristol,” Maggie Elliot, executive director of Believe in Bristol said.
Classic traditions like the Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 2, the Christmas parade on Dec. 5 and Santa at the Center on Dec. 7 will return but new this year is the Christmas at the Train Station event on Dec. 8.
The family friendly event will feature a miniature trackless train for children to ride, crafts, letter-writing to Santa, hot chocolate and cookies, ringing of the historic train bell, a gingerbread house-building contest and more. Admission is $8 for adults.
Classics like Bristol Ballet’s performance of “The Nutcracker,” which it’s done almost every year since 1965, will also make a return.
Moira Frazier, the managing director of Bristol Ballet, said there will be several new aspects of this year’s performance including refreshed snow costumes, dogs in the cast, a new Drosselmeyer, ballet instructors in the cast and some digital moving backdrops in addition to the traditional painted ones.
For the second year, Bristol Ballet is also partnering with the Sullivan County Animal Shelter for Pupcracker with the goal of finding shelter dogs new homes. In addition, Samson, a local black German shepherd, will make its return as a cast member.
The popular and free Journey’s End, which recreates Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem and their attempts to find lodging, will celebrate its 21st year when the faithful gather downtown on Dec. 17.
Anne Aichinger, a pastor at Central Presbyterian Church in Bristol, Virginia, which along with Believe in Bristol plans the walk, said in the last several years they have gotten 125 to 150 people to attend the one-hour event. She said they will conclude at the Paramount Center for the Arts with cookies and refreshments.
But there are many other events that will be held throughout the downtown. Theatre Bristol will hold multiple performances of the classic tale “Miracle on 34th Street” throughout the month. And there will also be the adults only Naughty Elf Pub Crawl on Dec. 14.
For more information visit https://www.believeinbristol.org/calendar.
