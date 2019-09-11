A First Responder Appreciation Day will be held Saturday for Sullivan County, Bristol and Kingsport first responders at Camp Placid in Blountville.
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., barbecue, hot dogs, chili and desserts will be served, and there will be live entertainment. The event is free for first responders and their immediate families. The address is 224 Camp Placid Road.
Food deliveries will also be made to several stations for those that will be on duty and can’t attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.