A First Responder Appreciation Day will be held Saturday for Sullivan County, Bristol and Kingsport first responders at Camp Placid in Blountville.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., barbecue, hot dogs, chili and desserts will be served, and there will be live entertainment. The event is free for first responders and their immediate families. The address is 224 Camp Placid Road.

Food deliveries will also be made to several stations for those that will be on duty and can’t attend.

